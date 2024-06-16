Phillies manager Rob Thomson said Turner (hamstring) will be reinstated from the 10-day injured list Monday, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Turner has been on the shelf since May 4 with a left hamstring strain, but he'll rejoin the big club without requiring a minor-league rehab assignment beforehand after the Phillies came away from his recent workouts convinced enough that he's at or near full health. Once he's formally activated from the IL ahead of Monday's game against the Padres, Turner should settle back in as the Phillies' everyday shortstop, pushing Edmundo Sosa back into a utility role. Sosa performed well during Turner's extended absence, and Thomson recently floated the possibility of Sosa seeing some looks in the outfield once Turner is back in the fold.