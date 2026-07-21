Phillies' Trea Turner: Monster performance in win

Turner went 3-for-5 with two home runs, a double and five RBI in Monday's 10-7 win over the Dodgers.

It was the 20th career multi-homer game by Turner, who registered his first such effort of the year and also tallied career homer No. 200 in the process. The five RBI were a season high as well for the veteran shortstop, who's finally starting to pick up some steam at the dish. He's cranked four long balls during his five-game hitting streak, but Turner is still slashing just .246/.296/.396 with 14 big flies, 40 RBI, 17 stolen bases and 68 runs scored over 433 trips to the plate.