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Phillies' Trea Turner: Receiving evening off

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Turner is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Reds.

Turner isn't known to be nursing an injury or illness, so his absence Wednesday could just be a planned rest day after he started in each of the past 19 contests and 89 of the Phillies' first 92 games of the season. Edmundo Sosa will get the nod at shortstop in place of Turner, who has bounced back from a tough start to the campaign to reach base in 13 of his last 14 starts while slashing .323/.333/.523 with three home runs, one steal, 10 RBI and 14 runs during that stretch.

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