Turner (hamstring) had a minor setback when he felt some leg soreness following a high-intensity workout on May 25, MLB.com reports.

Turner resumed workouts this past weekend, doing some light jogging and change-of-direction running in addition to fielding grounders and hitting in the cage. There is no timetable for when he will run the bases, and he will need to do that as well as sliding drills before he's cleared for a rehab assignment. Turner is not expected to travel with the Phillies for their series in London against the Mets later this week. After he had seemingly be trending toward an earlier-than-expected return, Turner now looks to be at least a couple weeks away.