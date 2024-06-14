Turner (hamstring) could be activated from the 10-day injured list on Sunday or Monday, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

While the Phillies have been vague about Turner's timetable, Gelb notes that the shortstop ran again Friday and while he could "maybe" return Sunday, it will "probably" happen Monday. Philadelphia begins a six-game homestand on Monday against the Padres. Turner has been shelved since early May with a left hamstring strain and it's looking like he'll skip a rehab assignment.