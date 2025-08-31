Wilson went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in Saturday's 4-3 extra-inning victory over Atlanta.

It was Wilson's second homer in August and only his third of the season. The utility man should continue to provide depth for the Phillies, but he doesn't have an opening for a regular role while most of the Philadelphia infield and outfield players are healthy. For the year, Wilson is batting .214 with two doubles, 11 RBI, eight walks and nine runs scored through 70 at-bats.