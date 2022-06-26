Eflin (3-5) allowed two runs on four hits and two walks with three strikeouts in five innings to earn the win Saturday versus the Padres.

Eflin didn't have to miss time after exiting his previous start with a knee injury. He threw 46 of 80 pitches for strikes and picked up his first win in four outings with the help of four perfect innings of relief from four Phillies relievers. For the season, Eflin has a 4.37 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 56:15 K:BB across 68 innings in 13 starts. The right-hander had no restrictions Saturday and is on track for a home start versus the Cardinals next week.