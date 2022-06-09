Eflin allowed a run on four hits, three walks and a hit batsman while striking out two in four innings. He did not factor into the decision in an 8-3 win Thursday in Milwaukee.

The lone run against Eflin came on Willy Adames' first-inning homer. Throughout the rest of his start, he pitched around trouble and was removed after throwing 96 pitches. It was his shortest start since April 15 and just the second time he pitched fewer than 5.2 innings in his last eight starts. His next start will likely be early next week against Miami.