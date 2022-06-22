The Phillies expect Eflin (knee) to make his next scheduled turn through the rotation Saturday against the Padres, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.
Eflin was limited to two innings during Sunday's start against Washington due to a lingering right knee bruise, but he may be good to go for his next start. The 28-year-old's bullpen session Thursday will provide further clarity on his status for this weekend in San Diego.
