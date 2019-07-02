Frazier went 5-for-6 with four doubles, two RBI and three runs scored in Monday's 18-5 win over the Cubs.

Several Pirates had career days in Monday's offensive explosion and Frazier was no exception. It was his first career five-hit performance and raised his OPS from .672 to .706. With rookie Kevin Newman swinging a hot bat, Frazier needs to continue making an impact at the plate to keep himself in the lineup.