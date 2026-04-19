Miller picked up the save Saturday against the Angels, allowing one hit and one walk in a scoreless ninth inning. He struck out two.

The hard-throwing right-hander has been nearly untouchable this season, though the Angels did put up a fight Saturday. Los Angeles brought the potential tying run to the plate, but Miller got Adam Frazier to ground out to close it out. Miller's scoreless streak is now up to 31.2 consecutive innings, dating back to 2025, and he's also gone 7-for-7 on save chances to go with a 25:2 K:BB over his first 10.1 frames of 2026.