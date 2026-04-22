Angels' Adam Frazier: Out vs. LHP in second straight game
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Frazier is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
After a stretch of four consecutive starts -- all against right-handed pitching -- Frazier will hit the bench for the second day in a row while the Angels face another left-handed starter (Eric Lauer). Vaughn Grissom will receive the nod at second base Wednesday while the Angels continue to take a platoon approach to the keystone.
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