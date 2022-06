Banda allowed three earned runs on four hits while recording just one out Monday against the Cardinals.

Banda entered the game with runners on second and third in the sixth inning while protecting a five-run lead. He allowed a double to the first batter he faced and then served up a three-run home run to Dylan Carlson to blow the lead. Banda has been charged with multiple earned runs in three of his last eight appearances, which has inflated his ERA to 6.59 on the season.