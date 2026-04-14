Pirates' Anthony Solometo: Lands on MiLB IL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Solometo (undisclosed) was placed on the 7-day injured list Friday, Anthony Murphy of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.
The nature of Solometo's injury is unclear at this time, though he'll miss at least the seven-day minimum while on the mend. He appeared in two games at Double-A Altoona before being placed on the injured list.
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