Solometo was pulled off his rehab assignment with Single-A Bradenton in late June after he experienced recurrent shoulder discomfort, Noah Hiles of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

After allowing just one run over 10 innings in his first two starts of the season for Double-A Altoona, Solometo was placed on the 7-day injured list due to shoulder soreness. He was later transferred to the 60-day IL, but he appeared on track to rejoin the Altoona rotation shortly before the All-Star break after he was cleared to join Bradenton for a rehab assignment June 18. However, after being roughed up for three runs (two earned) while retiring just two batters in his lone start with Bradenton, Solometo was pulled off the assignment and now remains without a clear timeline to resume pitching. Once regarded as one of the more promising pitching prospects in the Pittsburgh system, Solometo struggled mightily at the Double-A level in 2024, and his persistent shoulder problems this season have his arrow trending down even further.