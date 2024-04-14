Solometo (illness) returned to the mound April 7 after missing portions of spring training due to an illness.

Solometo was forced to miss the Spring Breakout game due to a serious case of the flu that made its way through the Pirates' clubhouse. However, he was able to return to throw four scoreless innings while allowing one hit with Double-A Altoona April 7 -- though he did walk three. Solometo is one of the better prospects in Pittsburgh's minor-league system, and there's a chance he could make it to the big-league roster toward the end of the 2024 campaign.