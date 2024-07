Solometo threw scoreless innings on two hits and one walk while striking out three in a Florida Complex League start on Saturday.

Solometo began the season with Double-A Altoona but struggled to a 6.27 ERA across 13 starts. He was placed on the Development List on June 18 and Saturday's outing marked his return to the mound. Solometo will presumably make a few more starts in the lower levels of the minors before returning to Altoona.