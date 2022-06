Gamel (hamstring) is increasing the intensity of his baseball activities and could begin a minor-league rehab assignment within the next 10 days, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports.

Gamel has been sidelined the past couple weeks by a strained left hamstring, but he appears to be nearing the final stages of his rehab program. The 30-year-old should rejoin the active roster by the end of June, assuming he avoids any setbacks in his recovery.