Gamel is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Phillies.

With Ke'Bryan Hayes getting a day out of the field to serve as the designated hitter while usual first baseman Bligh Madris gets a turn in right field, Gamel will take a seat for the series finale. Gamel had started in each of the Bucs' last 18 games, slashing .257/.297/.400 with two home runs, 15 RBI and a stolen base during that stretch.