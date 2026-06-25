Pirates' Braxton Ashcraft: Dominant again Wednesday

Ashcraft (7-3) earned the win Wednesday over the Mariners, allowing a run on five hits over six innings. He struck out 10.

After allowing a run on three straight singles to open the first inning, Ashcraft settled in and held Seattle to just two additional hits over his final five frames en route to his seventh victory this season. The 26-year-old Ashcraft has held opponents to two runs or fewer while going at least six innings in seven of his last 10 outings. His ERA is down to 3.07 through 16 starts (96.2 innings) with a 1.09 WHIP and 107:22 K:BB. Ashcraft is currently in line for a tough road matchup with the Phillies his next time out.