Ashcraft is slated to start Friday's game against the Cubs at Wrigley Field, Danny Demilio of PittsburghBaseballNow.com reports.

After making his previous nine appearances out of the bullpen, Ashcraft picked up his second MLB start this past weekend against the Reds as a replacement in the rotation for Johan Oviedo, who was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis. Though he was limited to 56 pitches in his outing versus Cincinnnati, Ashcraft was effective during his time on the mound, striking out five while allowing five baserunners over 3.1 innings. He'll be rewarded with a second turn through the rotation this weekend, and Ashcraft could push his pitch count up to the 65-to-80 range now that he's on a starter's schedule. Whether Ashcraft will be stick around in the rotation for the rest of the season is still unclear; Friday marks the first day that prospects who are called up for the first time in 2025 won't be able to exceed 45 days of service time, which will keep them eligible for 2026 Rookie of the Year Award consideration. With that in mind, prized pitching prospect Bubba Chandler could soon get called up from Triple-A to make his MLB debut, and Ashcraft may move back to the bullpen to accommodate him.