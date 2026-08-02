Pirates' Braxton Ashcraft: Five strong innings before delay

Ashcraft (11-4) notched the win Saturday against the Reds, allowing one run on two hits and one walk in five innings. He struck out five.

Ashcraft likely would have come out for the sixth inning if not for nearly a two-hour rain delay Saturday, as his 69 pitches were a season low amid a strong outing. It was a promising start to the month of August as well for the All-Star right-hander, who yielded a staggering 17 earned runs over 19.2 innings for a 7.78 ERA and 1.73 WHIP during July. Ashcraft will take a 3.96 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 140:31 K:BB across 127.1 innings into his next scheduled appearance in Milwaukee.