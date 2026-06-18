Pirates' Braxton Ashcraft: Gets back in win column

Ashcraft (6-3) allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits and three walks while striking out seven over six innings to earn the win over the Athletics on Wednesday.

Ashcraft had his best start of June in this outing, throwing 58 of 93 pitches for strikes. This was his ninth quality start in 15 games this season. He has a 3.18 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 97:22 K:BB through 90.2 innings on the year. Ashcraft has largely taken care of business in easy matchups, giving him a reliable floor in fantasy. His next start is projected to come at home versus the Mariners.