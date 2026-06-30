Pirates' Braxton Ashcraft: Nabs eighth win

Ashcraft (8-3) earned the win Monday against the Phillies, allowing five runs on five hits and one walk in six innings. He struck out eight.

Ashcraft was hit pretty hard, serving up a season-high three home runs, but he lasted long enough to turn in his third consecutive start with at least six innings. The 26-year-old right-hander has been mostly dependable in 2026 in spite of Monday's hiccup, giving up two runs or fewer in 13 of his 17 outings while working at least five frames in all but one. Ashcraft will take a 3.33 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 115:23 K:BB over 102.2 innings into his next scheduled appearance against an upstart Nationals lineup.