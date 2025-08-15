Ashcraft did not factor into the decision in Friday's 3-2 win over the Cubs, allowing one run on three hits and no walks with four strikeouts over five innings.

Ashcraft was highly efficient, needing just 61 pitches to get through five innings while generating nine swinging strikes. It was the 25-year-old's longest outing of the season, and he's now given up only two earned runs over 8.1 frames in back-to-back starts after spending most of the year in the bullpen. He owns a 3.02 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 37:13 K:BB across 41.2 innings and could get another turn in the Pirates' rotation, tentatively lining up for a home start against the Blue Jays next week.