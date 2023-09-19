Ashcraft finished the year on the development list at Double-A Altoona after logging a 1.35 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 23 strikeouts in 20 innings over eight appearances for the Curve.

The 6-foot-5 righty finished the year with 52.2 innings across Single-A, High-A and Double-A before essentially getting shut down with the development list placement Aug. 11. It was his first healthy season since undergoing Tommy John surgery in July 2021. Ashcraft will need to show he can handle a starter's workload over a full season, but he flashed a high ceiling and powerful arsenal in a successful 2023 campaign.