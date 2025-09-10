Ashcraft allowed one earned run on two hits and two walks while striking out four across three innings Wednesday against the Orioles.

Mike Burrows drew the traditional start, but Ashcraft followed him into the game to work in bulk relief. He struggled to consistently hit the zone, with only 36 of his 63 pitches finding the strike zone. While he was inefficient, Ashcraft also racked up seven swinging strikes and recorded all three of his outs via strikeout in the fifth inning. Ashcraft has a 2.72 ERA and 1.16 WHIP across 36.1 innings since the All-Star break, though most of those appearances have come either in bulk relief or shortened starts.