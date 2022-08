Wilson (2-8) yielded four runs (three earned) on five hits over one inning Friday, striking out one and taking a loss against the Phillies.

Wilson tossed 43 pitches and barely escaped the first inning. The first four batters of the inning reached base, including Bryce Harper knocking a two-run single. The 24-year-old righty saw his ERA climb to 6.01 through 79.1 frames after his shortest outing of the year. Wilson is lined up to face Toronto at home next week.