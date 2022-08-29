Wilson is starting Monday against the Brewers, Mike Persak of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Wilson made his last start Friday against the Phillies and gave up four runs (three earned) on five hits while striking out one in one inning. He initially lined up to make his next start Wednesday, but he'll pitch on short rest Monday since he threw just 43 pitches Friday.
