Wilson allowed three runs on five hits over seven innings in Friday's 5-4 win over the Reds. He struck out four and did not factor in the decision.

All three runs against Wilson came via the long ball. He gave up a two-run shot to Nick Senzel in the second inning followed by TJ Friedl's solo blast in the fifth. Wilson completed seven innings for the first time in his MLB career and lowered his season ERA to 5.74 through 78.1 frames. The 24-year-old is lined up to start in Philadelphia next week.