Mitchell is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Cubs.

Mitchell will give way to the newly recalled Bligh Madris in the corner outfield Monday after starting in each of the previous four games while going 2-for-13 at the plate. Since receiving a promotion of his own from Triple-A Indianapolis on May 24, Mitchell has managed a pedestrian .205/.244/.356 slash line through 78 plate appearances. That level of production probably doesn't give Mitchell much security in an everyday role, and Madris could quickly usurp him on the depth chart if he capitalizes on his initial opportunities in the big leagues.