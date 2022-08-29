Mitchell has hit safely in 14 of 15 games since being demoted to Triple-A Indianapolis, posting a .352/.429/.648 line with three homers, a steal, 12 RBI and 11 runs in that time.

He's hit his first two triples of the season during this hot streak as well. All in all, the 23-year-old Mitchell has a .917 OPS in Triple-A this season. He hasn't found the big leagues quite as accommodating, though. Where Mitchell has posted a 15.1 percent strikeout rate in Triple-A, it's 24.7 in his 44 MLB games, and his stat line has suffered accordingly (.577 OPS). Nonetheless, Mitchell has shown enough in the minors that he'll likely find his way back to the big-league roster in September with an eye on making the team out of spring training next season.