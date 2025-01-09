Ferguson agreed to a one-year, $3 million contract with the Pirates on Thursday, Alex Stumpf of MLB.com reports.

Ferguson put up a disappointing 4.64 ERA over 62 appearances in 2024 between the Yankees and Astros but did record 67 strikeouts across 54.1 innings out of the bullpen. He could end up being the left-handed setup man in Pittsburgh, though Stumpf relays that the Pirates intend to let Ferguson get stretched out over the winter before potentially placing him on a starter's schedule in spring training.