Ferguson earned a hold against the White Sox on Friday, striking out one batter in two-thirds of an inning.

Fellow reliever Ian Hamilton began the eighth frame for the Yankees but got himself into hot water, allowing three hits to the four batters he faced to yield a run and put the tying runs in scoring position. Ferguson was called upon to put out the fire and did just that, striking out Andrew Benintendi and getting Corey Julks to line out to keep New York's advantage at two runs. Though his ERA still sits at an unappealing 5.74 on the campaign, Ferguson has been one of the Yankees' highest-leverage relievers of late, nailing down four holds over his past 10 appearances. He's posted a 10:3 K:BB across seven innings during that span, and all four of his earned runs during that stretch came in a single outing (May 12 versus Tampa Bay).