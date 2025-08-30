The Pirates recalled Devanney from Triple-A Indianapolis on Saturday, Alex Stumpf of MLB.com reports.

Since joining the Pirates organization via trade from Kansas City on July 16, Devanney has slashed .256/.327/.361 with two homers, 11 RBI and 11 runs scored across 147 plate appearances. Those numbers represent a significant drop off from the .931 OPS he posted with the Royals' Triple-A affiliate, but he'll aim to contribute for the big club nonetheless. The 28-year-old has experience at every infield position and will be making his MLB debut whenever he gets into a game.