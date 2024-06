Mlodzinksi will start Friday's game against Colorado as an opener, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.

Mlodzinski last pitched Wednesday, yielding one run in two innings against the Cardinals and hasn't gone deeper than two innings in an appearance this season. Luis Ortiz threw 4.1 innings in bulk relief after Mlodzinski's opened June 8 against Minnesota and Ortiz hasn't pitched since, making him an ideal candidate to follow Mlodzinski on Friday.