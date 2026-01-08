The Pirates signed Devenski to a minor-league contract Thursday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Devenski was with the Mets organization in 2025 and spent most of his time with Triple-A Syracuse, though he did appear in 13 major-league games and posted a 2.16 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 14:5 K:BB across 16.2 innings. The veteran reliever will report to spring training for the Pirates and have an opportunity to earn a bullpen spot on the Opening Roster for the 2026 season.