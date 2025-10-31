The Pirates claimed Darnell (hip) off waivers from the Rockies on Friday and placed him on the 60-day injured list, Alex Stumpf of MLB.com reports.

Darnell posted a 3.86 ERA and 1.46 WHIP in the majors this year across 11.2 innings, though his season was cut short in late August by a torn labrum in his left hip. Now in the Pirates organization, the 28-year-old righty will be entering a more pitcher-friendly environment compared to Colorado. However, he'll still likely be limited to middle-relief duties in Pittsburgh.