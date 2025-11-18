Darnell (hip) was designated for assignment by the Tigers on Tuesday, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

Darnell received his first big-league call-up in August and made nine appearances with the Rockies before landing on the injured list with left hip inflammation. Surgery was deemed necessary, and Darnell has since jumped to Pittsburgh and Detroit on waivers. He will be subjected to the waiver process once again after being DFA'd.