The Tigers announced Sunday that Darnell (hip) has been playing catch five times per week and is also taking part in a running progression, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Darnell has opened camp behind the Tigers' other healthy bullpen candidates after undergoing left hip labral repair surgery in September. The 28-year-old could be ready to step back on the mound soon before advancing to facing hitters in live batting practice and then pitching in Grapefruit League games, but he still looks like he''ll face an uphill battle to win a spot on the Tigers' Opening Day roster.