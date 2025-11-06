The Pirates designated Darnell (hip) for assignment Thursday.

Thursday marks the second time in six days that Darnell has been DFA'd, as he joined the Pirates via waiver claim from Colorado last Friday. The 28-year-old righty posted a 3.19 ERA and 1.15 WHIP across 53.2 Triple-A innings in 2025 despite playing in the hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League, giving him a fair amount of appeal for bullpen-needy teams browsing the waiver wire.