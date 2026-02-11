The Tigers announced Wednesday that Darnell (hip) will be sidelined for the start of spring training, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Darnell is still on the mend from left hip labral repair surgery, which he underwent last September. Before being shut down by the injury, the 28-year-old lefty made nine appearances out of the Colorado bullpen and logged a 3.86 ERA and 1.46 WHIP across 11.2 innings. After being claimed off waivers by the Tigers in November, Darnell was later designated for assignment, but Detroit re-signed him to a minor-league deal once he cleared waivers. Darnell is attending camp as a non-roster invitee, but he'll likely need to complete his rehab program for hip surgery within the next week or two to have any shot at winning a spot in Detroit's Opening Day bullpen.