Pirates manager Derek Shelton indicated Thursday that Davis is behind Yasmani Grandal on the catcher depth chart, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Shelton was asked if Grandal is the starting catcher, and while he didn't outright confirm that to be the case, he noted that Grandal "is going to catch" but will require many days off because of his age, "so whoever our C2 is is going to get some time." Davis is working at catcher this spring after almost exclusively playing right field with the Pirates last season. While the 2021 first overall pick could still see ample playing time as the second catcher and perhaps as an occasional designated hitter and/or outfielder, he's looking up at Grandal on the depth chart for now. It also sounds like Davis isn't necessarily a lock to open the year in the majors if the team determines he has some work to do behind the plate. If that happens, Jason Delay or Ali Sanchez would open as Grandal's backup.