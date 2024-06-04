The Pirates recalled Suwinski from Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday, Andrew Destin of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Suwinski's stint back in the minors lasted less than two weeks and he slashed just .250/.276/.429 with one home run and a 13:1 K:BB over 29 plate appearances with Indianapolis. However, the Pirates have a need in center field with Ji Hwan Bae going on the injured list and Michael Taylor the paternity leave list. Suwinski should draw starts at least while Taylor is away but could be sent back down once Taylor returns.