Suwinski went 2-for-4 with a pair of solo homers in Monday's loss to the Giants.

The Pirates suffered a blowout loss but Suwinski posted his second multi-homer effort in his last four games. He's up to 11 long balls this season after a 14-game drought that lasted most of the month. The second-year outfielder is slashing .239/.353/.521, though he's gone just 15-for-74 (.203) in May.