Pirates' Jack Suwinski: Out against lefty again
Suwinski is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mets.
The lefty-hitting Suwinski will take a seat for the second straight game while the Mets send another southpaw (Sean Manaea) to the hill. Michael Taylor will spell Suwinski in center field.
