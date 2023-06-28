Suwinski went 1-for-4 with a solo homer and two runs scored in Tuesday's 9-4 victory over the Padres.

Suwinski went back-to-back with Carlos Santana in the third inning, crushing a 421-foot shot off Reiss Knehr to put the Pirates ahead 5-3. The homer snapped an extended slump for Suwinski -- he'd gone 0-for-29 over his prior 11 games. The 24-year-old outfielder has been all-or-nothing at the plate this year. He's slashing .217/.337/.488 with 16 homers, 36 RBIs, 32 runs scored and six steals across 249 plate appearances.