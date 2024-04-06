Jones came away with a no-decision in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Orioles, giving up two runs on six hits over six innings. He struck out seven without walking a batter.

The rookie right-hander got taken deep by Ryan O'Hearn in the second inning and Gunnar Henderson in the third, but he settled down after the solo shots and delivered his first career quality start while generating an incredible 21 swinging strikes among his 80 pitches. Jones has a dazzling 17:2 K:BB through his first 11.2 big-league innings, but things won't get any easier for him in his next outing, which lines up for a road start next week in Philadelphia.