Jones (elbow) will throw a live batting practice session Friday, Colin Beazley of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

It would appear to be the first time Jones has faced hitters since he underwent a UCL reconstruction on his right elbow last May. The young right-hander has already been placed on the 60-day injured list, so he will not be eligible for his season debut until late May. A return by that time would be a best-case scenario, but Jones' rehab has gone well to this point.