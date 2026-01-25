Jones (elbow) said that he's throwing bullpen sessions twice a week as he continues to work through his rehab program, John Perrotto of PittsburghBaseballNow.com reports.

The right-hander is now about eight months removed from undergoing surgery to repair a torn UCL in his right elbow, and his return to mound work is an encouraging sign for his early season availability in 2026. Jones should continue to slowly ramp up the intensity on the mound over the next couple months.